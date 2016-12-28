FacebookInstagramTwitterContact

 

Thought of the Day



Change your thoughts and you change your world.


- Norman Vincent Peale


Upcoming Events


19th Consumer Fair
January 18th, 2017 | 10:00 AM


Education UK Brunei
January 25th, 2017 | 14:00 PM




Community and Special Interest


7 tips for 2017: Funding Your Postgraduate

 January 19th, 2017 | 11:15 AM


Fully-Funded Türkiye Scholarships Graduate Programmes Open for Applicants

 January 16th, 2017 | 11:50 AM



Breaking News


BREAKING: Tremors Felt Around Brunei-Muara Area Causing Mass Evacuation

 January 10th, 2017 | 18:02 PM


BREAKING: Sabah Rattled by 7.3 quake

 January 10th, 2017 | 16:16 PM



Poll


In relation to the recent suggestion contributed under our Hot Topic section, do you agree that the Neighbourhood Crimewatch should be made into a private social enterprise to ensure better and efficient safeguarding?

 





Hot Topics


Suggestion To Improve Nightwatch Programs

2016-12-28 11:42:55


MoH Urge Public to Take Responsibility for Own Health

2016-10-31 11:09:44




National Headlines


Their Majesties Attend Sabah Chief Minister's Son Wedding

 January 22nd, 2017 | 06:01 AM

 Read More


 

 

YTM Competes in FOBISIA Swimming Competition

 January 22nd, 2017 | 06:00 AM

 Read More


 

 

Sultan Sends Congratulatory Message to New US President

 January 21st, 2017 | 08:40 AM

 Read More


 

 

Crown Prince Graces FOBISIA Swimming Competition

 January 21st, 2017 | 08:33 AM

 Read More


 

 

 

National


RBPF, AGC Officials Organise Get-Together

 January 22nd, 2017 | 10:00 AM


PB Hold Convocation Carnival

 January 22nd, 2017 | 09:57 AM


Politeknik Brunei Holds Khatam Al-Quran

 January 22nd, 2017 | 09:49 AM


AGC Host Muzakarah Session

 January 22nd, 2017 | 09:46 AM


Local Farmers Aim to Establish PPN

 January 22nd, 2017 | 09:41 AM


KUPU SB Organise Islamic Education Forum

 January 22nd, 2017 | 09:38 AM


e-Syariah Officially Launched

 January 22nd, 2017 | 09:35 AM


Takaful Brunei Signs Agreement with RBAF

 January 21st, 2017 | 09:40 AM


Brunei Passport Still Holds World’s 20th Most Powerful Passport

 January 21st, 2017 | 09:39 AM


Magnum Café Officially Opens

 January 21st, 2017 | 09:31 AM


 

Sports


Princess Joins National Netball Team Tryout

 January 21st, 2017 | 09:51 AM


BEST Holds'Nite Ride' Event Briefing

 January 19th, 2017 | 08:57 AM


Children Football SchemE to Start January 20

 January 19th, 2017 | 08:53 AM


BDBA, SHCS to Organise Seria Cup 2017

 January 19th, 2017 | 08:39 AM


Second Mengkubau to host Fun Night Ride

 January 18th, 2017 | 09:14 AM


 

