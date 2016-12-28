FacebookInstagramTwitterContact

 

Thought of the Day



We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us.


- Joseph Campbell


Upcoming Events


19th Consumer Fair
January 18th, 2017 | 10:00 AM


Education UK Brunei
January 25th, 2017 | 14:00 PM




Community and Special Interest


Fully-Funded Türkiye Scholarships Graduate Programmes Open for Applicants

 January 16th, 2017 | 11:50 AM


7 Tips For A Great 2017: Choosing the right course

 January 13th, 2017 | 14:44 PM



Breaking News


BREAKING: Tremors Felt Around Brunei-Muara Area Causing Mass Evacuation

 January 10th, 2017 | 18:02 PM


BREAKING: Sabah Rattled by 7.3 quake

 January 10th, 2017 | 16:16 PM



Hot Topics


Suggestion To Improve Nightwatch Programs

2016-12-28 11:42:55


MoH Urge Public to Take Responsibility for Own Health

2016-10-31 11:09:44




Prayer Times


The prayer times for Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. For Tutong add 1 minute and for Belait add 3 minutes.


Imsak

: 05:02AM

Subuh

: 05:12AM

Syuruk

: 06:34AM

Doha

: 06:58AM

Zohor

: 12:31PM

Asar

: 03:53PM

Maghrib

: 06:26PM

Isyak

: 07:40PM

 


National Headlines


Crown Prince Attends DPMM FC u-18 Selection Process

 January 16th, 2017 | 09:34 AM

 Read More


 

 

HM Sends Congratulatory Message to New Chief Minister of Sarawak

 January 15th, 2017 | 08:52 AM

 Read More


 

 

Monarch Receive In Audience to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

 January 15th, 2017 | 08:48 AM

 Read More


 

 

Crown Prince Receives In Audience With Ukraine's Foreign Affair Minister

 January 15th, 2017 | 08:44 AM

 Read More


 

 

 

National


Fully-Funded Türkiye Scholarships Graduate Programmes Open for Applicants

 January 16th, 2017 | 11:42 AM


Minister Attends City Run Brunei

 January 16th, 2017 | 09:21 AM


JPD Announces Opening Tender for Car Registration Numbers

 January 16th, 2017 | 09:20 AM


Registration and Briefing Held for Al-Quran Reading Scheme

 January 16th, 2017 | 09:14 AM


Info Department Held `Personal Contact' Programme in Belait

 January 16th, 2017 | 09:11 AM


Mukim Kota Batu Consultative Council Holds Meeting with New Members

 January 16th, 2017 | 08:53 AM


PFNBD Awards Winners at Gala Night

 January 16th, 2017 | 08:46 AM


Mini Brunei Hosted One Day Chinese Hi-Tea Party

 January 16th, 2017 | 08:30 AM


GHK Inks Deal with Merchants Partners

 January 16th, 2017 | 08:26 AM


Rangkaian Pelangi Celebrates 21st Anniversary

 January 16th, 2017 | 07:42 AM


 

Sports


Teams Eagle, Target Crowned Champions of Dodgeball Championship 2016

 January 16th, 2017 | 08:39 AM


Brunei Futsal Team Depart for AFF Futsal Championship

 January 16th, 2017 | 08:36 AM


44 Teams to Compete in at 8th Veteran Meet

 January 14th, 2017 | 10:16 AM


Brunei Muara 'A' Bag Two Gold Medals

 January 14th, 2017 | 10:12 AM


Dodgeball National Championship Kicks Off Today

 January 14th, 2017 | 09:58 AM


 

