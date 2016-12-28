Thought of the Day



Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.



- Mother Teresa

Upcoming Events

Brunei Hackathon

January 24th, 2017 | 09:00 AM



Education UK Brunei

January 25th, 2017 | 14:00 PM



Chinese Cultural Week

February 1st, 2017 | 10:00 AM







Poll

In relation to the recent suggestion contributed under our Hot Topic section, do you agree that the Neighbourhood Crimewatch should be made into a private social enterprise to ensure better and efficient safeguarding? Yes No



View Results



RTB LIVE STREAMING

Low | Medium | High

Prayer Times

The prayer times for Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. For Tutong add 1 minute and for Belait add 3 minutes.

Imsak : 05:06AM Subuh : 05:16AM Syuruk : 06:36AM Doha : 07:00AM Zohor : 12:35PM Asar : 03:56PM Maghrib : 06:31PM Isyak : 07:43PM

Weather Forecast

DISTRICT AIR QUALITY PSI (MAX) BRUNEI-MUARA GOOD 10 KUALA BELAIT GOOD 18 TEMBURONG GOOD 10 TUTONG GOOD 13 Issued on January 27, 2017 at 11:00AM.

Photo of the Day

"Tourist shopping for food at Gadong market . | PHOTO: COURTESY OF BRUNEI TOURISM"

Video of the Week

The National ICT Manpower Masterplan

The Business Directory

