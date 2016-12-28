FacebookInstagramTwitterContact

 

BORNEO HOUSING AGENCY: Terrace House in Bengkurong (B$190K, Property Chinese Owned) • Industrial Warehouse in Menglait, Gadong for Rent • Shop house in Gadong (Ground Floor) for Rent • Industrial Shops in Bunut for Sale • Land in Jerudong for Sale • Shop house in Kiulap for Sale (44 years lease, approx 5,000.00 per month rental) • Chempaka Terrace House for Rent (3 bedrooms, B$700.00 per month) • Shop house in Kiarong for Sale (B$380.00) • TEL: +6738732975, +6738839007           >>           Fully furnished office space for rent at Regus Brunei. Call +673-886-2879 or go to www.regus.com.bn           >>           Private Company Urgently Need Houses & Flats for Rent in Bandar Seri Begawan, Kindly Contact the ff. nos. for further information: 242-7623/+673 883-9007           >>           KB Sentral Host Cooking Demo to Celebrate Chinese Cultural Week           >>           Ronaldinho Turns Down Coritiba Offer           >>           Sudan Condemns Louvre Attack in Paris           >>           Trudeau, May Vow To Strengthen Cooperation to Counter All Forms of Radicalization           >>           Iran dismisses UAE "interference" allegations           >>           UAE soldier killed in Yemen military campaign           >>           Incredible Image Captures the Exact Second Lightning Struck an Erupting Volcano           >>           Apple's 'Polarizing' New Products Are Paying Off           >>           Duterte Scraps Talks With Reds           >>           DYTM Presiden BNDOC Berkenan Berangkat           >>          

 

National Day Banners



Thought of the Day



I am a slow walker, but I never walk back.


- Abraham Lincoln


Upcoming Events


U.S Higher Education Fair
February 8th, 2017 | 14:00 PM


U.S Higher Education Fair (KB Area)
February 9th, 2017 | 13:00 PM


Australian Higher Education exhibition
February 10th, 2017 | 14:00 PM


Yes2Malaysia education (Kb area)
February 18th, 2017 | 13:00 PM


Yes2Malaysia Education
February 19th, 2017 | 00:00 AM




Community and Special Interest


Beauty in The Broken : A Look Into The World Of Brunei’s Fine Art Photography

 February 4th, 2017 | 16:12 PM


UK Education Institutions Still Number One Choice Despite of Economic Situations

 January 26th, 2017 | 15:32 PM



Breaking News


BREAKING: U.S. Embassy Briefs Media on the Upcoming 2017 U.S. Higher Education Fair

 January 27th, 2017 | 08:59 AM


BREAKING: Tremors Felt Around Brunei-Muara Area Causing Mass Evacuation

 January 10th, 2017 | 18:02 PM



Poll


In relation to the recent suggestion contributed under our Hot Topic section, do you agree that the Neighbourhood Crimewatch should be made into a private social enterprise to ensure better and efficient safeguarding?

 





Hot Topics


Suggestion To Improve Nightwatch Programs

2016-12-28 11:42:55


MoH Urge Public to Take Responsibility for Own Health

2016-10-31 11:09:44




RTB LIVE STREAMING


Low | Medium | High


Prayer Times


The prayer times for Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. For Tutong add 1 minute and for Belait add 3 minutes.


Imsak

: 05:06AM

Subuh

: 05:16AM

Syuruk

: 06:36AM

Doha

: 07:00AM

Zohor

: 12:35PM

Asar

: 03:56PM

Maghrib

: 06:32PM

Isyak

: 07:44PM

 


Weather Forecast


 

 

DISTRICT

AIR QUALITY

PSI (MAX)

BRUNEI-MUARA

GOOD

10

KUALA BELAIT

GOOD

15

TEMBURONG

GOOD

10

TUTONG

GOOD

11

 

Issued on February 04, 2017 at 11:00AM.


Photo of the Day


"Tourist shopping for food at Gadong market . | PHOTO: COURTESY OF BRUNEI TOURISM"


Video of the Week


The National ICT Manpower Masterplan


What's Trending?



The Business Directory


 

 


Properties For Sale/Rent


Houses For Sale


House For Rent


Commercial Properties For Sale


Commercial Properties For Rent


Land




National Headlines


HM Joins Richard Mille Polo Tournament

 February 5th, 2017 | 06:01 AM

 Read More


 

 

HRH Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah Present Pins to Olympic Athletes

 February 5th, 2017 | 06:00 AM

 Read More


 

 

His Majesty’s Surprise Visit to New Market

 February 4th, 2017 | 06:04 AM

 Read More


 

 

Royalties Joins In ISBN CNY Assembly

 February 4th, 2017 | 06:00 AM

 Read More


 

 

 

National


Minister Attends World Cancer Day

 February 5th, 2017 | 10:09 AM


Minister Awarded Long Service Medal to Recipients

 February 5th, 2017 | 10:05 AM


Minister Launch 'Pusat Masyarakat Bestari Mukim Liang'

 February 5th, 2017 | 10:01 AM


Tutong Mosque Affaris Hold Aqidah Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama'ah Forum

 February 5th, 2017 | 09:48 AM


KB Sentral Host Cooking Demo to Celebrate Chinese Cultural Week

 February 5th, 2017 | 09:45 AM


EXAM Dept Publish G.C.E 'O' Level

 February 5th, 2017 | 09:44 AM


Monarch to Join National Day Cycle Ride

 February 4th, 2017 | 07:11 AM


BWF2017 Kicks Off

 February 4th, 2017 | 07:10 AM


UTB Introduces New Initiative

 February 4th, 2017 | 07:09 AM


Korean Gov't Opens Scholarship Application

 February 4th, 2017 | 07:07 AM


 

Sports


Class 3 Football Concludes

 February 4th, 2017 | 14:19 PM


XN FT, Al Idrus Separated in Different Groups

 February 4th, 2017 | 14:14 PM


DPMM FC First Game on 3rd March

 February 4th, 2017 | 14:08 PM


BDBA Urge Players for Team Selection

 February 3rd, 2017 | 09:58 AM


BDAC, Charity Dodgeball Tournament

 February 2nd, 2017 | 10:31 AM


 

At The Cinema


  • KUNG FU YOGA

  • Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

  • Deepwater Horizon

  • Juvana 3: Perhitungan Terakhir

  • Seoul Station

  • Masterminds

  • Haunted House On The Hill

  • Storks

  • The Magnificent Seven

  • Primajaya





    VISITORS COUNTER


    Today
    Yesterday
    This Week
    This Month
    This Year
    Total

    129019
    425395
    129019
    1993531
    15294787
    90757855

    Since March 25, 2016


FacebookInstagramTwitterContact

 

© Copyright 1999 - 2017 | Brunei's No. 1 News Website. All Rights Reserved.
1250-A, Jalan Tanjung Bunut, Mile. 14, Jalan Tutong BF2920, Bandar Seri Begawan, Negara Brunei Darussalam

 