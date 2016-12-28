FacebookInstagramTwitterContact

 

National Day Banners



Thought of the Day



I am a slow walker, but I never walk back.


- Abraham Lincoln


Upcoming Events


U.S Higher Education Fair
February 8th, 2017 | 14:00 PM


U.S Higher Education Fair (KB Area)
February 9th, 2017 | 13:00 PM


Australian Higher Education exhibition
February 10th, 2017 | 14:00 PM


Yes2Malaysia education (Kb area)
February 18th, 2017 | 13:00 PM


Yes2Malaysia Education
February 19th, 2017 | 00:00 AM




Hot Topics


Suggestion To Improve Nightwatch Programs

2016-12-28 11:42:55


MoH Urge Public to Take Responsibility for Own Health

2016-10-31 11:09:44




Prayer Times


The prayer times for Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. For Tutong add 1 minute and for Belait add 3 minutes.


Imsak

: 05:06AM

Subuh

: 05:16AM

Syuruk

: 06:36AM

Doha

: 07:00AM

Zohor

: 12:35PM

Asar

: 03:56PM

Maghrib

: 06:32PM

Isyak

: 07:44PM

 


National Headlines


His Majesty’s Surprise Visit to New Market

 February 4th, 2017 | 10:25 AM

 Read More


 

 

'Pasar Pelbagai Barangan Gadong' Officially Launched

 February 3rd, 2017 | 06:00 AM

 Read More


 

 

Special Education Unit Drawing In Awareness with “Every Child is A Gift” Poster Campaign

 February 2nd, 2017 | 09:14 AM

 Read More


 

 

‘Export Mentality’ Encouraged For All Levels Of Society - Minister

 February 2nd, 2017 | 08:50 AM

 Read More


 

 

 

National


"Spot On" Offers For UK University Open Day Hosted On 8-10 Feb

 February 4th, 2017 | 09:49 AM


Center the Impact on National Issues

 February 3rd, 2017 | 10:44 AM


Innovative Ways to Increase Brunei’s Agribusiness Potential – Workshop Concludes

 February 3rd, 2017 | 10:32 AM


Man Killed in Car Accident

 February 3rd, 2017 | 10:24 AM


International Arabic Language Conference Exhibit Working Papers

 February 3rd, 2017 | 10:23 AM


Dakwah Office Closes Converts Course

 February 3rd, 2017 | 10:17 AM


Suicide Prevented At Local Hospital

 February 3rd, 2017 | 10:13 AM


Eco-Marathon STI Lab Launched At UTB

 February 3rd, 2017 | 09:56 AM


Village Heads Visit Department of Schools

 February 3rd, 2017 | 09:49 AM


Brunei Joins 69th Asean-BAC Meeting

 February 3rd, 2017 | 09:29 AM


 

Sports


BDBA Urge Players for Team Selection

 February 3rd, 2017 | 09:58 AM


BDAC, Charity Dodgeball Tournament

 February 2nd, 2017 | 10:31 AM


DPMM FC Draw Against Chainat FC

 January 31st, 2017 | 09:11 AM


VFA to Organise Manager Meeting

 January 30th, 2017 | 08:02 AM


Special Forces Crowned Water Polo Champs

 January 28th, 2017 | 10:17 AM


 

