Thought of the Day



We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us.


- Joseph Campbell


Upcoming Events


Brunei Hackathon
January 24th, 2017 | 09:00 AM


Education UK Brunei
January 25th, 2017 | 14:00 PM


Chinese Cultural Week
February 1st, 2017 | 10:00 AM




Community and Special Interest


UK Education Institutions Still Number One Choice Despite of Economic Situations

 January 26th, 2017 | 15:32 PM


7 tips for 2017: Funding Your Postgraduate

 January 19th, 2017 | 11:15 AM



Breaking News


BREAKING: Tremors Felt Around Brunei-Muara Area Causing Mass Evacuation

 January 10th, 2017 | 18:02 PM


BREAKING: Sabah Rattled by 7.3 quake

 January 10th, 2017 | 16:16 PM



Hot Topics


Suggestion To Improve Nightwatch Programs

2016-12-28 11:42:55


MoH Urge Public to Take Responsibility for Own Health

2016-10-31 11:09:44




Prayer Times


The prayer times for Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. For Tutong add 1 minute and for Belait add 3 minutes.


Imsak

: 05:05AM

Subuh

: 05:15AM

Syuruk

: 06:36AM

Doha

: 06:59AM

Zohor

: 12:34PM

Asar

: 03:55PM

Maghrib

: 06:30PM

Isyak

: 07:42PM

 


Weather Forecast


 

 

DISTRICT

AIR QUALITY

PSI (MAX)

BRUNEI-MUARA

GOOD

10

KUALA BELAIT

GOOD

10

TEMBURONG

GOOD

10

TUTONG

GOOD

10

 

Issued on January 26, 2017 at 09:00AM.


Photo of the Day


"Tourist shopping for food at Gadong market . | PHOTO: COURTESY OF BRUNEI TOURISM"


Video of the Week


The National ICT Manpower Masterplan


National Headlines


Monarch Congratulates Australia, India

 January 26th, 2017 | 07:34 AM

 Read More


 

 

Monarch Receive In Audience to Kosovo Foreign Affairs Minister

 January 25th, 2017 | 07:59 AM

 Read More


 

 

Crown Prince Makes Working Visit to NDP

 January 24th, 2017 | 07:38 AM

 Read More


 

 

YTM Bags Bronze at FOBISIA Meet

 January 23rd, 2017 | 06:01 AM

 Read More


 

 

 

National


Minister Present Prizes to Winners of Maulidur Rasul Procession Competition

 January 26th, 2017 | 10:22 AM


Transparency Report: Brunei 2nd Least Corrupted in ASEAN

 January 26th, 2017 | 10:18 AM


International Arabic Language Conference To Be Held At KUPU SB

 January 26th, 2017 | 10:15 AM


AMBD, CMAO Ink MoU in Oman

 January 26th, 2017 | 09:51 AM


Second Cycle of IBA Session Begins

 January 26th, 2017 | 09:41 AM


34 UK Universities Participates In Education Exhibition

 January 26th, 2017 | 09:34 AM


9th Malaysian Education Fair Hits Brunei on 19-20 Feb

 January 26th, 2017 | 09:30 AM


MoD to Launch LARIS Online App on Feb 16

 January 26th, 2017 | 09:06 AM


Australia Day Celebrated With BBQ Party

 January 26th, 2017 | 09:01 AM


TAIB Entrepreneurship Programme Ends

 January 26th, 2017 | 08:54 AM


 

Sports


Favourites Thailand Trash Brunei

 January 26th, 2017 | 09:56 AM


Timor Leste Claw Back to Beat Brunei National Futsal Team

 January 25th, 2017 | 09:38 AM


Hawa FT Breeze Past Besa FC

 January 24th, 2017 | 09:07 AM


Seruji Crowned PWM Kampong Ayer Charity Golf Champion

 January 23rd, 2017 | 09:44 AM


Princess Joins National Netball Team Tryout

 January 21st, 2017 | 09:51 AM


 

