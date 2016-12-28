FacebookInstagramTwitterContact

 

Upcoming Events


U.S Higher Education Fair
February 8th, 2017 | 14:00 PM


U.S Higher Education Fair (KB Area)
February 9th, 2017 | 13:00 PM


Australian Higher Education exhibition
February 10th, 2017 | 14:00 PM


Yes2Malaysia education (Kb area)
February 18th, 2017 | 13:00 PM


Yes2Malaysia Education
February 19th, 2017 | 00:00 AM




Community and Special Interest


UK Education Institutions Still Number One Choice Despite of Economic Situations

 January 26th, 2017 | 15:32 PM


7 tips for 2017: Funding Your Postgraduate

 January 19th, 2017 | 11:15 AM



Breaking News


BREAKING: U.S. Embassy Briefs Media on the Upcoming 2017 U.S. Higher Education Fair

 January 27th, 2017 | 08:59 AM


BREAKING: Tremors Felt Around Brunei-Muara Area Causing Mass Evacuation

 January 10th, 2017 | 18:02 PM



Hot Topics


Suggestion To Improve Nightwatch Programs

2016-12-28 11:42:55


MoH Urge Public to Take Responsibility for Own Health

2016-10-31 11:09:44




Prayer Times


The prayer times for Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. For Tutong add 1 minute and for Belait add 3 minutes.


Imsak

: 05:06AM

Subuh

: 05:16AM

Syuruk

: 06:36AM

Doha

: 07:00AM

Zohor

: 12:35PM

Asar

: 03:56PM

Maghrib

: 06:31PM

Isyak

: 07:43PM

 


Issued on January 31, 2017 at 09:00AM.


National Headlines


His Majesty Receives Visit From Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia

 February 1st, 2017 | 09:49 AM

 Read More


 

 

Crown Prince Hosts Dinner For Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Harnidi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia And Delegation

 February 1st, 2017 | 09:47 AM

 Read More


 

 

Partnership Between Public, Private Sector is Pivotal

 January 31st, 2017 | 07:44 AM

 Read More


 

 

Crown Prince Graces Chinese New Year Celebration

 January 30th, 2017 | 08:20 AM

 Read More


 

 

 

National


High Commisioner of Australia celebrates CNY

 February 1st, 2017 | 10:10 AM


SMAS Students, Fire Victims Receive Donations from ISB Students

 February 1st, 2017 | 10:05 AM


Excellence celebrated by SMTM

 February 1st, 2017 | 09:56 AM


600 Students Attends ASEAN Roadshow

 February 1st, 2017 | 09:35 AM


Malaysia-Brunei immigration meeting planned for March

 February 1st, 2017 | 09:33 AM


Minister Attend Fire Victims Donation

 January 31st, 2017 | 10:18 AM


Australian Academics Facilitate Agribusiness Workshop

 January 31st, 2017 | 09:40 AM


Royal Thai Armed Forces day Celebrated , Close Relations Lauded

 January 31st, 2017 | 09:37 AM


BSP Deploys S-92 For Search And Rescue Effort

 January 31st, 2017 | 09:15 AM


Members of Federation of Brunei Malay Entrepreneurs Accomplished Basic Accounting Course

 January 31st, 2017 | 09:07 AM


 

Sports


DPMM FC Draw Against Chainat FC

 January 31st, 2017 | 09:11 AM


VFA to Organise Manager Meeting

 January 30th, 2017 | 08:02 AM


Special Forces Crowned Water Polo Champs

 January 28th, 2017 | 10:17 AM


DPMM FC Draw in Friendly

 January 28th, 2017 | 09:55 AM


Youth Scheme Aim to Produce New Players, Early Exposure

 January 28th, 2017 | 09:54 AM


 

