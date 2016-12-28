FacebookInstagramTwitterContact

 

Thought of the Day



I never see what has been done; I only see what remains to be done.


- Buddha


Upcoming Events


The Brunei Classic 2017
January 8th, 2017 | 06:00 AM


Amazing Thailand Roadshow
January 9th, 2017 | 00:00 AM


19th Consumer Fair
January 18th, 2017 | 10:00 AM


Education UK Brunei
January 25th, 2017 | 14:00 PM




Community and Special Interest


School Supplies Donation Part of Charity Drive at YES Letop ICC

 December 30th, 2016 | 11:01 AM


Laughter is Best When Shared

 November 24th, 2016 | 16:34 PM



Breaking News


BREAKING: 29/12/2016 Postal Service Dept Announcement

 December 29th, 2016 | 09:41 AM


BREAKING: 29/12/2016 Live Firing Exercise Today

 December 29th, 2016 | 09:15 AM



Hot Topics


Suggestion To Improve Nightwatch Programs

2016-12-28 11:42:55


MoH Urge Public to Take Responsibility for Own Health

2016-10-31 11:09:44




Prayer Times


The prayer times for Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. For Tutong add 1 minute and for Belait add 3 minutes.


Imsak

: 04:59AM

Subuh

: 05:09AM

Syuruk

: 06:32AM

Doha

: 06:56AM

Zohor

: 12:28PM

Asar

: 03:50PM

Maghrib

: 06:23PM

Isyak

: 07:37PM

 


Weather Forecast


 

 

DISTRICT

AIR QUALITY

PSI (MAX)

BRUNEI-MUARA

GOOD

10

KUALA BELAIT

GOOD

14

TEMBURONG

GOOD

10

TUTONG

GOOD

12

 

Issued on January 09, 2017 at 09:00PM.


Photo of the Day


"Tourist shopping for food at Gadong market . | PHOTO: COURTESY OF BRUNEI TOURISM"


Video of the Week


The National ICT Manpower Masterplan


What's Trending?



National Headlines


Over 400 Join in Brunei Classic 2017

 January 9th, 2017 | 08:26 AM

 Read More


 

 

Ministers Officially Launch BSB, Kg Ayer Tourism Campiagn

 January 8th, 2017 | 08:32 AM

 Read More


 

 

French Senators' Delegation Sees Big Opportunities in Tourism, Technology, Oil and Gas

 January 7th, 2017 | 08:10 AM

 Read More


 

 

Minister Pay Visit to Schools in Rimba

 January 6th, 2017 | 09:01 AM

 Read More


 

 

 

National


Students Conduct Cleaning Activity at Bandarku Ceria

 January 9th, 2017 | 10:05 AM


KB Sentral Present Prizes to January Grand Lucky Draw Winners

 January 9th, 2017 | 10:04 AM


Brunei Hokkien Association Urges More Youth Division Participation

 January 9th, 2017 | 10:03 AM


Danger Fire Damage Shop in Kg Mentiri

 January 9th, 2017 | 10:03 AM


Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Organise Fun Activities

 January 9th, 2017 | 09:56 AM


Riayah Wa Mahabbah CSR' Aim to Make Every Student Successful

 January 9th, 2017 | 09:53 AM


CARE, BDRCS Donate Books to Less Privileged Students

 January 9th, 2017 | 09:22 AM


Sinaran Pelangi School Welcome New Students

 January 9th, 2017 | 09:17 AM


Dusun Family Converts to Islam

 January 9th, 2017 | 08:54 AM


Brunei Signs Strategic Alliances Agreement

 January 8th, 2017 | 09:19 AM


 

Sports


The Brunei Classic 2017 to Take Place This Weekend

 January 6th, 2017 | 09:41 AM


Top Two in Playoffs Will Qualify to Brunei DST Premier League

 December 31st, 2016 | 08:21 AM


WBC to Expose Youth in Regional Meet

 December 29th, 2016 | 10:04 AM


Brunei Futsal Team Drawn in Same Group as Hot Favorite Thailand

 December 29th, 2016 | 09:53 AM


WBC Fail to Retain President Trophy Title

 December 28th, 2016 | 09:05 AM


 

